“Karen” arrested after calling cops on five-year-old daughter

A mother who called the police on her five-year-old daughter for not listening to her was arrested instead after a confrontation with an officer.

Sad as it is, the cops often get called for all sorts of ridiculous reasons that have nothing to do with police business, but one officer wasn’t going to have any tomfoolery from a “Karen” on his watch.

In a video going viral on social media, a mother called the police on her daughter, complaining that the five-year-old was refusing to listen to her and pitching a fit.

According to the mom, she told her daughter that if she continued, she would “go to jail for acting like a crazy person,” much to the shock of the officer on the scene who was taken aback by the situation.

Mom calls cops to arrest five-year-old daughter after meltdown

After learning that the girl was just five years old, the officer let loose on the mother, accusing her of making her daughter afraid of the police because she didn’t know how to parent.

“I know how to parent, she doesn’t know how to listen,” the mom shot back.

“Well, there’s clearly some kind of gap there if she’s not listening to you,” the cop responded and took issue with the woman recording him. “What are you recording me for?”

The mother then explained she wanted to record the incident to play it back to her daughter to explain how she got the cops called on her, which seemed odd to the policeman who requested to see an ID.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the woman claimed she didn’t have an ID on her, but said her name was “Karen” while refusing to cough up her last name or any other details. Instead, she demanded the officer ask the young girl for her last name, because she wasn’t the one in trouble.

Karen arrested for misusing 911 after calling police on daughter

“You’ve called us four times, this makes it the fifth!” the officer exclaimed, beginning to lose patience. “You’re not going to tell me how to do my job. Misuse of 9-1-1 by Georgia law is illegal. Do you understand that?”

Once more, even when threatened with arrest, the woman refused to share her last name and was swiftly handcuffed. “Karen” continued to be uncooperative and wouldn’t unlock her phone to call someone to take care of her child while she was arrested.

TikTok/justin_elmore Users sided with the officer for how he handled the situation.

The TikTok comments on the video applauded the officer while shaming the mother for her actions and potentially giving the young girl “trauma” from the incident.

“His patience is amazing,” said one user.

“That’s gonna traumatize that baby forever..she’s definitely smarter than her mom though,” remarked another.

As wild as this was, it’s not the only ridiculous arrest to make headlines lately. Last month, police in Mexico arrested a Chucky doll and its owner after the duo reportedly terrorized members of the public with a knife.