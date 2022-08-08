Kanye West takes swipe at Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

After nine months of dating, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their relationship, and Kanye took the opportunity to throw shade on Instagram.

Davidson and Kardashian met on the set of Saturday Night Live where, during an episode where Kim was the host, the two shared a kiss during a sketch.

Later, the two would confirm their relationship before appearing together at public outings. Kanye – Kim’s ex-husband and father of her children – would take several shots at the couple on social media and in one of his songs, ‘ Eazy’. A line from the track reads, “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s *ss.”

And on August 6, 2022, the news broke that Davidson and Kardashian had ended their relationship. E! reported that the two wished to remain friends, but that long distance and busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Kanye jabs at Pete Davidson on Instagram

While he has once again deleted all of his Instagram posts, Kanye has used the platform several times over the past year to express his feelings about his wife, Drake, Kid Cudi, and other celebrities.

The rapper’s account has 16.3million followers but only a single post. Uncaptioned, Kanye’s sole post is a mock-up of a newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson death at age 28.” The rather ominous post has 1.8million likes at the time of reporting.

Kanye West (Instagram)

Below the headline in small print is another diss, this time aimed at former collaborator Kid Cudi. It reads, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

This is in reference to the 2022 Rolling Loud performance where Kanye was meant to headline only to back out a week before the show. Kid Cudi replaced West as the headliner, but walked off stage in the middle of his set after a member of the crowd threw a water bottle at his face.

Neither Pete nor Cudi responded to the post at the time of writing.