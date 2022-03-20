Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz pitches UFC fight offer to Jake Paul

After having a heated exchange on social media, Ali Abdelaziz offered Jake Paul a fight against his client, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, but only if he could cut to 185lbs.

Jake Paul has been linked to many potential fights in the UFC. However, it’s hard to find one more mouthwatering than a bout against Kamaru Usman, a dominant champion who has cleaned out his division.

Usman challenged Jake to a fight in April 2021. It looked like things were in motion shortly after, but it never came to fruition. Usman laughed it off a year later but admitted he’d be open to it if Jake made a compelling offer.

However, things could be in motion again after Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, locked horns with Jake on social media.

The dispute ended with him pitching a fight offer and begging Dana White to let it happen.

“If Dana thinks it will be an unfair fight between Kamaru and Conor, maybe it’s a good opportunity to start the launch of Zuffa boxing,” said Ali. “We have to stop talking about these fake fighters from boxing.”

“Mr. Informant, do us all a favor and shut your peanut head ass mouth,” replied Jake. “The only thing fake is your boy Usman’s boxing skills. He won the belt from Tyron Woodley by decision. You’ve seen what I did.”

“I wasn’t even talking about you,” said Ali. “But if you are so tough and you say you have a wrestling background, you come to the UFC at 185lbs, and you have a fight in your hand with the P4P King Kamaru Usman!”

“I know Dana White would love to see your face get smashed. [You’re] very irrelevant, and you flopped with your Showtime deal, and now you want to be in the UFC so bad. Dana White, please give this man a piece of bread.”

Jake hasn’t responded to the challenge yet — perhaps because he’s keen on a fight against Conor McGregor. However, Dana White thinks he’d match up better against UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Either way, it seems like more doors are opening for Jake by the minute. His brother, Logan, believes he has revolutionized boxing and MMA, and the fact he’s receiving these kinds of offers is a testament to that.