Twitch star Kai Cenat wrecked his streaming setup after suffering a brutal loss in EA SPORTS College Football 25, ending his stream on a destructive note.

It’s been over 4000 days since College Football fans were able to play a new EA SPORTS title. The classic NCAA 14 game has now, finally, been laid to rest as College Football 25 is here – and it’s already gotten some serious hype.

Upon its early access launch on July 16, the new College Football title had close to 1 million players out of the gate. That is only set to increase once it goes live for those who haven’t shelled out the extra money for pre-order.

Twitch star Kai Cenat was one of those who jumped into the new game during early access, but things didn’t work out as he’d likely hoped.

The streaming giant was playing against rayasianboy during his July 16 stream, but trailed his friend in a pretty big way as they played as Colorado and Georgia. Late in the fourth quarter, Kai had been down 44-14 when, trying to mount an improbable comeback, he threw an interception.

Kai quickly slammed his controller on his desk a few times before taking things up another level. He then pulled Ray’s controller out of his hand and threw it at the desk. Kai then kicked his desk, prompting the monitor to fall over as well.

The furious outburst was the final moment of his stream for the day as he quickly went offline afterwards, leaving his fans with a black screen and the message that the broadcast over.

Some viewers quickly suggested that it was done on purpose, seeing as he’s now moved into a new house in New York for the summer.

It may have also been some leftover rage from his Elden Ring days, seeing as that took a big toll.