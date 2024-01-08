Kai Cenat smashes setup after losing $30,000 Fortnite wager

Twitch star Kai Cenat smashed his entire streaming setup after losing a $30,000 Fortnite wager to his AMP colleague in the latest live broadcast. Here’s everything that went down.

After years of steady viewership growth and consistently entertaining material, Kai Cenat is undeniably one of the most popular streamers in the business. In their pursuit to delight their devoted fan base, the streamer has spared no effort, whether it be streaming with Nicki Minaj or engaging in casual banter with Grand Theft Auto V actor Ned Luke.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat broke the internet after streaming with rap legend Nicki Minaj.

Notable for his collaborative video production and streaming from his AMP content company, the streamer is well-known in the industry for amusing his fans. A recent Twitch stream had Kai and Agent 00, founder of AMP, competing in a series of Fortnite and Call of Duty battles in a humorous manner.

Kai may not have a reputation as a professional gamer, but he wagered his AMP coworker $30,000 and other perks all because he raised the stakes. All you need to know about the live stream and how his loss occurred throughout the wager is right here.

Kai Cenat smashes entire streaming setup with a $30,000 wager loss against Agent 00

In his most recent Twitch broadcast, Kai Cenat challenged his AMP coworker and content group founder Agent 00 to a friendly competition to see who was the group’s top gamer. Agent was initially challenged to Call of Duty multiplayer matches and the wager was that he would have the opportunity to stream in Kai’s room for a week if he claimed victory.

But as the competition went on, they finally agreed to a $30,000 cash wager that included three rounds of Call of Duty and Fortnite 1v1 battles. Although Kai made every effort to equal Agent’s expertise in both games, he ultimately failed miserably and lost the entire stake.

Upon losing, the streamer proceeded to kick and break his entire gaming setup. Almost immediately after, Agent shared a first-person account of the wager, complete with footage of himself being paid by an AMP creator and showing off Kai’s now-destroyed setup.

Looking at the destroyed setup Agent said, “His s**t is f*****g fried. He might have to get a new tripod, but everything is not (damaged) too bad.”

Without a doubt, Kai is not happy about handing over his streaming room to Agent 00 for a week and the money, even though he hasn’t commented on the wager outcomes just yet.