Kai Cenat reveals the content creator that was his “childhood hero”

Kai Cenat has praised YouTuber theRadBrad, calling him his childhood hero for always providing gaming content when he couldn’t afford to play certain games.

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, well known for his playthrough of video games like Elden Ring, Ghost of Tsushima and Red Dead Redemption.

While not all of his content is gaming-focused, he remains a pillar in the community and even got the chance to be featured in a Fortnite commercial for their new Reload game mode.

But when it comes to who inspired Kai Cenat, he recently revealed during a stream on June 23 that one YouTuber was the start of it all.

“He is a legend. When I didn’t have the money to get certain video games, he was always there for me. And it’s not like he missed a video game, no. He would play literally every video game that there is. That’s insane,” said Kai Cenat on stream.

For those who are not familiar with theRadBrad, he is a YouTuber with over 13 million subscribers on the platform. His content is focused on playing through any and all video games with the idea that it will be made available to everyone.

After the clip of Kai Cenat started circulating around X, it garnered the attention of theRadBrad himself. In response to the clip, he praised the streamer for his own success.

“Shoutout to Kai Cenat for the love. You deserve all the success in the world fam,” said theRadBrad on X.

The comments underneath both posts relayed the same sentiment as Kai Cenat, saying that theRadBrad had been their own savior when it came to wanting to play games that not everyone could afford. There were even comments that talked about wanting to watch theRadBrad over playing the game for themselves.