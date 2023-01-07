Kai Cenat responds after accusations of ‘not helping’ alleged rape victim

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to accusations that he did ‘not help’ an alleged rape victim while she attended a party he invited her to.

On January 6, Jovi Pena, a TikToker with over 120,000 followers, alleged that she had been raped at a party Kai Cenat had invited her to.

She claimed the man, named Djigui Seck, was a stranger to her at the time but had raped her after discovering her upstairs in bed. It is also alleged that Kai told her to go upstairs as “nobody would bother” her.

“I don’t believe Kai is to blame,” she continued, “however he was involved whether you agree or not it’s just a fact. He’s the only person I knew at this party and he’s the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred.”

Article continues after ad

Early on January 7, Kai Cenat went live on Twitch to address the situation and “clear” his name.

Kai Cenat response

He began: “Very important. I do not, under any circumstances, condone any sexual activity without consent.”

He went on to explain that he was throwing a party in New York City on New Year’s Eve 2022. It was there that he met Pena, saying he did not know her beforehand. However, he also stated that he has no intentions to “bash” Pena and he has significant sympathy for her.

Discussing Djigui Seck, the man accused of the rape, Kai said that they attended high school together. “He’s a friend that I genuinely know,” he explained. “This is somebody that I know personally.”

Article continues after ad

On the topic of not replying to Pena’s allegations immediately, Kai said that as soon as he found out what was being alleged, he went to the police: “Instantly I went to my legal team, I went to the police… My legal team told me: ‘Kai do not reply. Do not text anyone. Do not talk about the situation to anybody.’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His legal team have since given him the “green light” to discuss the matter, hence why he went live from the UK early on January 7.

“I’ve been accused of this being set up and I knew what was going on,” he continued. “Negative. Negative. That’s disgusting. That’s the reason why I’m kinda mad… I don’t know sh*t that went down that night.”

Article continues after ad

He said that the day after, when Pena contacted him, he pledged to help her. He went on to confront Seck, describing his friend as being in “complete shock” and “legitimately confused” by the allegations.

“I have stepped aside from him and her since it happened,” Kai said. “The only person I’ve been in conversation with is the law. My lawyers, my legal team. Nobody else.”

Throughout, Kai asked his audience to avoid going to Pena’s social media accounts and harassing her. He also promised to keep fans as updated as is possible moving forwards.