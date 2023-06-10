Kai Cenat proposes unusual plan to solve drama between streamers and Twitch

Kai Cenat had a unique take on how to settle the streaming community’s anger towards Twitch management: hold a big Discord call with all the top streamers and the company’s CEO.

The top streamer, who recently launched a new streaming show on Rumble with IShowSpeed, proposed the solution on stream in the wake of significant backlash to Twitch’s new policies, which would clamp down on streamers’ rights to show advertisements or other sponsored content.

Article continues after ad

The policies were slammed for limiting creator freedom by some of the largest members of the streaming community, and led to Twitch apologising for the “mess up”. However, tension between Twitch and its top talent remains high.

Kai Cenat proposes top Twitch streamers get together in call with CEO

Kai Cenat, who himself is one of Twitch’s largest streamers, proposed a unique solution to the drama on stream, where he suggested that he and all the other largest creators on the platform hop in a call with the CEO

Article continues after ad

“Twitch CEO, let’s sit down in a Discord call, how about that? Look, get the top streamers on your platform, put us in a Discord call. If you’re really about that, put us in a Discord call, OK?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Bring xQc, bring me, bring whoever you gotta bring in. We’re going to tell you what you’re doing right, and what you’re doing wrong.”

It’s a bold plan, but with the way things are going, it’s clear that Twitch need to be more connected with the opinon of its top talent, so they can avoid backlash about further changes. Maybe a roundtable with the biggest stars on the site is what’s needed to get everyone on the same page.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on the growing tension between streamers and Twitch, check out xQc’s prediction on what will happen in the industry.