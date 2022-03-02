Kai Cenat just got banned on Twitch for 30 days

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been banned from the platform for the third time, resulting in a 30 days suspension which is by far his longest yet.

Kai Cenat is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who’s amassed a sizeable following with IRL videos involving all types of stunts from pranking famous rappers to turning his house into a petting zoo.

Although he’s built a huge audience on YouTube, with nearly 2 million subscribers, his growth on Twitch has been stifled as he’s been hit with multiple bans on the platform in the past.

On March 2, he was banned for the third time – this one lasting for an entire month.

Kai Cenat lands third Twitch ban

Kai was suspended from Twitch on March 2. According to Streamer Bans, this was Kai’s third suspension in just the last nine months.

The ban comes after Kai was seen on stream the same day shouting over a video of himself and his YouTube group AMP: “Oh my f**king God, I hate y’all monkeys, bro. Monkeys get me tight, monkeys gotta die, monkeys must die.”

Star Twitch streamer Mizkif came to Kai’s defense over the ban and said, “Actual f**king garbage. Do you have a rep on Twitch? Message me.”

Mizkif lent his help to Kai, as Miz has been through being banned from Twitch before.

As of now, Kai Cenat’s ban has yet to be lifted or altered in any way, and he is still serving out his 30-day suspension.