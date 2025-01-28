What are Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed doing at WWE Royal Rumble?

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat will both be attending the WWE Royal Rumble event this year, but what have the two content creators actually got planned?

The 2025 Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the biggest iterations of the fan-favorite event in history.

John Cena is set to take part in the 30-man Battle Royale style match for the final time in his career and now, both IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are confirmed to be attending as well.

There were rumblings that the latter would be making an appearance on WWE in the days leading up to Monday Night RAW, Cenat himself telling his viewers to “turn on the television” and stay tuned.

During the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW, Cenat indeed made his WWE debut, sort of. The Twitch streamer walked out to his very own entrance theme and confirmed he would be in attendance for the upcoming Royal Rumble taking place on February 1, 2025.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my boy John Cena live in the flesh. I’m gonna be there for sure and see you there too Speed, let’s see what happens,” Cenat said during his brief appearance on RAW.

Furthermore, IShowSpeed accepted an invitation from Triple H to stream backstage during the Royal Rumble, so no doubt the two influencers will be up to all sorts of antics behind the scenes.

For those eager to see what Speed and Cenat get up to during the WWE Royal Rumble, here is everything you need to know about when to tune in, how to watch, and the complete rundown on what takes place.

When is it?

As for when the wrestling will be on, the WWE Royal Rumble will take place on February 1, 2025 at 6PM ET in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

While neither has given an exact start time for their Royal Rumble streams, expect the two content creators to be live for most of, if not the whole day. However, we’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.

WWE Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed will both be streaming the WWE Royal Rumble live.

Where to watch

Speed is expected to stream on his YouTube channel while Cenat will be on Twitch.

Be sure to check back in here as we’ll be dropping both streams into this section so you can follow along live.

What to expect

Never before has the WWE allowed a streamer behind the scenes to livestream a Premium Live Event event, so it’s hard to guess exactly what Speed and Cenat will get up to during the Royal Rumble.

No stranger to the WWE, however, Speed has appeared on the program before, famously hiding in a life-size PRIME Hydration costume and getting put through an announce table by Randy Orton.

As such, there’s always the chance that Speed could do something completely out-of-the-box during his Royal Rumble livestream like jokingly enter the match or back up Logan Paul.

On the other hand, Cenat has never dipped his toes in the industry before. Mere confirmation that he’ll be streaming the event has already been going viral online and left his fans eager to see what he does during the show.

One thing we can definitely expect from both Speed and Cenat during the Royal Rumble is to have plenty of WWE Superstars pop in and out of their streams.

John Cena has already been named dropped by Cenat and Speed so he seems like a sure thing. Triple H, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and others are also expected to appear during their streams.