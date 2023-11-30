Kai Cenat gives his “honest” review of Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies

Kai Cenat has finally tried Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies, which are the first product under her new Myna Snacks brand, where he gave his “honest” opinion live on his Twitch stream.

Food and drink brands have proved to be a rising trend with content creators after many have proved immensely popular. These include MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate as well as Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration energy drinks.

Pokimane unveiled her brand-new health-focused food brand Myna Snacks on November 14, where she released her first product of Midnight Mini Cookies.

Article continues after ad

As soon as the product launched, the streamer was hit with a wave of backlash which sent the internet into a frenzy. Mainly, the criticisms came from several accusations that the cookies are overpriced and have copied similar Costco products.

Article continues after ad

The Twitch star responded to the claims by initially calling fans “broke boys,” before later apologizing via her socials and announcing she will do “better,” in regards to addressing criticisms.

Kai Cenat, who has joined Poki on a few streams since the launch, has now given his “honest” review of the snacks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat reviews Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies

“3, 2, 1” Kai said as he began to eat Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies for himself. His viewers waited in anticipation for over 30 seconds as the streamer sat in silence eating the snacks.

“The fudge part of the cookie, I’ll be honest… that sh*t is dry,” he finally responded, before adding: “Look the chocolate though, the chocolate is good.”

Article continues after ad

He ate more to make sure and then gave his final thoughts: “On my life though, not worth $28 dollars bro, I’ll be honest with you bro, not worth $28 dollars.”

Article continues after ad

Due to the drama surrounding the cookie controversy, many other creators and streamers, such as xQc, have tried the Myna Snacks product for themselves to give their opinions.

Whether you have tried Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies for yourself or not, we have provided our own Dexerto review of them for you.