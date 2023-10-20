Kai Cenat fools the internet with uncanny Zendaya look-alike

Spider-Man 2 is officially out on PS5, and to celebrate, Twitch star Kai Cenat brought a Zendaya look-alike onto his stream.

Marvel fans are in the midst of high-flying, web-slinging action as Spider-Man 2 is officially out on PS5, swinging through the streets of New York as Peter Parker and/or Miles Morales.

Thus far, the game has been met with glowing reviews, amping up the excitement for players — one of the most excited of which was none other than prominent Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Article continues after ad

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man 2 on PS5, Kai had a few special things in mind for his broadcast that day, and one of his surprises threw viewers for a major loop.

Article continues after ad

Insomniac / Marvel Spider-Man 2 was one of the year’s most anticipated gaming releases.

Kai Cenat celebrates Spider-Man 2 launch with Zendaya look-alike

On top of recreating the scene of Peter Parker at Mary Jane’s broadway performance in the 2004 Spider-Man 2 movie, Kai also brought on a look-alike for one of the newer Spidey movies’ key actresses — Zendaya.

No, it wasn’t actually the real Zendaya who featured on his stream that day, but many viewers had to do a double-take just to make sure that Kai hadn’t mysteriously pulled some strings to get her on his broadcast.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a hilarious moment on stream, the look-alike revealed that she’s also trying to get into streaming, saying that her favorite game is Team Fortress 2 (clearly a tasteful pick, but one that Kai Cenat didn’t seem to appreciate).

Article continues after ad

The look-alike in question goes by ‘Ciggybae’ on TikTok, where she boasts over 500K followers due to her uncanny resemblance to the Spider-Man actress.

Her appearance on his stream definitely had some viewers surprised though, as Kai has been known to rub elbows with major celebrities. In fact, the streamer is apparently buddy-buddy with Drake, SZA, and even Offset.

Article continues after ad

The jury’s still out on whether or not he’ll actually get Zendaya on his stream in the future — but there’s no question that the ‘Zendaya at home’ definitely made an impact.