Kai Cenat ‘fires’ Twitch mod after attempting to make viewer pay for unban

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Kai Cenat recently lost it during a Twitch stream after one of his mods attempted to charge a viewer $3 to get unbanned from the channel.

Over the last few months, Kai Cenat has become one of the top streamers on Twitch. Having broken his own personal viewership records several times, he also became the top subscribed streamer on the platform back in October.

With his recent popularity, however, it’s not surprising Kai Cenat may have a few bad seeds in his community.

During a recent stream, Kai lost his cool after learning that one of his Twitch mods was attempting to charge viewers $3 to get unbanned from his chat.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat loses it as Twitch mod tries to charge viewers for unban

On November 22, Kai was going through his unban requests on stream when he came across a request from one of his viewers claiming his mod told him he could get unbanned if he sent three dollars to his cash app.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kai quickly lost it after reading the unban request: “Now look, now look. I don’t give a f**k if it’s a joke. I don’t give a f**k what it is… and he’s not the only one bro. Seclvded, you’re laughing… I’m genuinely not laughing.

“If sh*t is so funny, ill just wipe all yall [mods] out right now bro.”

Article continues after ad

After a brief pause, Kai continued his rant: “Yall keep laughing, but I’m deada*s. Y’all represent me at the end of the day.”

Twitch: Seclvded/Kai Cenat

At the time of writing, Seclvded has been removed as a mod from Kai’s channel.