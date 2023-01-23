Kai Cenat defends viral condiment Pink Sauce after taste test

Twitch star Kai Cenat tried out TikTok’s viral Pink Sauce during a live stream, and was, surprisingly, a big fan of the controversial condiment in spite of its history.

Pink Sauce took over the internet in Summer 2022 after TikTok-famous creator ‘Chef Pii’ started posting videos of her homemade, bright-pink condiment to social media.

Chef Pii’s videos showed her pouring the sauce onto all manner of food like wings, tacos, and more — and after some time, she decided to sell it independently online.

However, customers complained about their sauce spoiling in the summer heat, noting that it contained perishable ingredients like dairy. Viewers also pointed out some major mistakes on its nutrition label.

Pretty soon, everyone was piling on Pink Sauce and warning others of possible food safety issues, causing a massive storm online. Since then, Chef Pii has partnered up with hot sauce brand Dave’s Gourmet to make an FDA-approved version of Pink Sauce that’s now available to buy at Walmart stores across the USA.

Kai Cenat is a fan of Pink Sauce: ‘It’s really good’

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat decided to test out the viral sauce for himself… and was, surprisingly, a fan of it, wondering why his chat was saying the sauce was “poison.”

“This isn’t bad!” he shouted at his viewers. “What? Bro, it’s like honey mustard mixed up with ranch. But less on the honey mustard, though. Think ranch with a spice. You feel me?”

“Bro, how is this bad?” he continued. “Bro, how the fck is this bad, bro? Bro, this sht’s like a 7.5 out of 10, which is really good. It’s not bad, bro.”

Although one of Kai’s friends was decidedly not a fan of Pink Sauce (even claiming it gave him a stomach ache), the streamer continued to defend the condiment and maintains that it’s not as bad as his chat would have him believe.

For those curious about our take on Chef Pii’s new and improved Pink Sauce, head on over to read our review of the condiment that took over TikTok last year.