Kai Cenat defends Fousey over use of racial slur during Twitch stream

Kai Cenat has responded to the viral clip of popular YouTuber Fousey using a racial slur while rapping along to a J Cole song, in which the creator is clearly very upset, with Kai confused by the reaction.

Earlier in August, Fousey went viral for a clip taken during his Twitch subathon, in which he used a racial slur while singing along to J. Cole’s ‘Love Yourz’, before promptly punching his bed in anger and frantically explaining that he never uses that word.

“I never use that word, I swear to f**king God, this isn’t content!” he shouted towards the camera. “I never use that f**king word. I’ve listened to rap songs every day on this subathon, and I always change it out for ‘brother.’”

He then posted to social media explaining further: “I could not be more ashamed or upset with myself. I am deeply sorry. This doesn’t represent my character. I literally tweeted two weeks ago against the usage of the word. I will do better. No question.”

Kai Cenat baffled by Fousey reaction

Kai watched the clip on his own Twitch stream, and couldn’t hide his confusion about the situation throughout.

He watched the clip several times, laughing awkwardly at the reaction, clearly a little dumbfounded, before finally saying “Wait, relax… is he not black?”

He went on to add that he knows plenty of Middle Eastern people in New York that use the word and don’t think anything of it, and said that they “get the pass” from him.

He reassured Fousey by saying, “you good”, though it’s evident Fousey himself isn’t happy about it and won’t be caught using the word again, whether he has the ‘pass’ from Kai or not.