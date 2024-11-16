Kai Cenat breaks yet another Twitch record & is on pace to hit 1 million subs

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 is the subathon to end all subathons at this point. He’s way past the point of breaking the Twitch sub record, but, with him hitting 400k around halfway through the stream, the question of whether or not he can hit 1 million has to be asked.

His previous record was 306k subs in March 2023, a record that was broken by IronMouse at 326k in the month of September. This spurred Kai into action and brought about Mafiathon 2.

With him now being at 400k halfway through the month, any additional subs he gains are pretty much a victory lap. It’s very, very unlikely that anyone else will come along and break his record any time soon. But, if he continues gaining subs, there’s another milestone he can hit: 1 million.

It’s worth noting that, while he’s on track to get there, he’s just a bit behind pace. As things are currently, he’ll hit 800k before the end of the month. He’d need a major boost to hit 1 million, but it’s not impossible.

If he were to hit that milestone, it’d mean that the subs in that subathon would be worth approximately $6 million dollars, a large portion of which will go to Kai Cenat depending on his revenue split with Twitch.

What’s more, he plans to use 20% of his revenue to build a school in Nigeria, giving his fans some incentive to work toward a cause.

Mafiathon 2 started on November 1, 2024, with him putting a hard cap of one month on the stream. If the subs stop rolling in, he’ll have to end it before then. But, for now, he’s got days left in the bank from how many subscribers he’s gained, and it’s unlikely his viewers will let the timer run out before the month is over.