Kai Cenat admits he has no idea what MoistCr1TiKal is saying: “Can you dumb it down?”

Kai Cenat made a very unusual request while watching a MoistCr1TiKal video, as the Twitch sensation asked Moist to “dumb down” his vocabulary in the next video so that Kai could understand him.

Kai Cenat quickly became one of the biggest stars on Twitch over the last couple of months, breaking Ludwig’s previous record and becoming the most-subscribed streamer on the platform, amassing over 300,000 subscribers.

Being on top of the streaming world means having to keep up with everything relating to your colleagues from the content creator space. Kai was doing just that, catching up on the feud between Cr1TiKal and Sneako before he had to pause the video and make a personal request to Charlie.

“Not gonna lie Charlie, imma be completely honest here. This video’s great, your vocabulary is just too strong for me, I can’t translate certain s**t that you say. Next video, can you please, can you please dumb it down,” said Kai during his March 18 stream while running out of breath, laughing in between words.

Kai Cenat asks Moist to use simpler vocabulary in his videos

The request seems like it was not meant to take too seriously, as even Kai himself was laughing in the midst of voicing it.

Most reacting to the clip reacted so, simply joining in and poking fun at the situation.

“Mf said “reprehensible” and kai is out of breath, we’re doomed,” said one user of r/LivestreamFail.

Another instead issued a challenge to Kai, trying to convince him to read something on a live stream, writing: “one page of Harry Potter, that’s all we’re asking for. Hell, you can read Cat in the Hat.”

Kai’s chat was mocking him for making the request and calling him a “dumbass” or simply saying “NYC education,” referencing the streamer’s place of birth. Many members of Kai’s chat believe Charlie to be quite easy to understand and follow during his commentary videos.