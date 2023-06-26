Kaceytron hits out at “basement dwelling incels” celebrating Twitch ban

Kaceytron has hit out at the “basement dwelling incels” celebrating her recent two-day Twitch ban.

For quite a few years now, Twitch streamer Kaceytron has grown in popularity with her fans. Amassing over half a million followers on her channel, an average of over 400 of them tune in to her streams regularly.

On June 26, 2023, Kacey was hit with a ban on Twitch for what appears to be a copyright issue with something she was displaying on her broadcast.

She quickly took to Twitter to speak out about the ban, and she doesn’t have any regret for showing whatever got her channel temporarily taken down.

Kaceytron gets banned on Twitch, speaks out shortly after

Just after midnight, Kacey’s stream was taken down and her channel was temporarily removed. Instead of the usual profile for the female creator, viewers are met with one of Twitch’s messages.

“Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder,” it reads.

Shortly after her channel was taken down, Kaceytron took to her Twitter page to speak out about the ban.

“And ill do it again,” she said in a post alongside a gif.

In a second tweet, she called out the “basement dwelling incels” celebrating her ban from the platform.

“The visceral reaction my two-day ban has gotten from basement dwelling incels who… have no idea what they’re talking about, brings me great joy. Judge me by my enemies,” Kacey commented.

Being that it’s a two-day ban, fans of the female streamer won’t have long to wait until they can watch Kacey on Twitch yet again.

Assuming she doesn’t opt to stream on another platform like Kick or YouTube in the meantime, that is.