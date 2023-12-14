K-pop group Twice announces one-night-only Las Vegas 2024 show: How to get tickets

K-pop group Twice will return to the United States for a one-night-only show in Las Vegas in 2024.

K-pop group Twice has crisscrossed the globe on their wildly successful fifth world tour Ready to Be throughout 2023. They’ve hit up every major market, from Asia to Australia.

But the tour is far from over. As the year winds down, the group looks ahead to 2024. They’ve already announced dates for Mexico City and Sao Paulo, Brazil with more expected to come at a later date.

Article continues after ad

In a new announcement, the band reveals they’re coming to Las Vegas in 2024 for a one-night-only event. “Let’s celebrate Twice 5th World Tour Ready to Be once more together and make this a night we will never forget,” the band said in a statement.

Article continues after ad

JYP Entertainment K-pop group Twice performs on their Read to Be Tour

2024 one-night-only Las Vegas show date and venue

K-pop group Twice heads to Las Vegas on March 16, 2024. They will perform inside the Allegiant Stadium.

Where to buy tickets for Twice’s 2024 one-night-only Las Vegas show

Fans can buy tickets to Twice’s 2024 one-night-only Las Vegas performance via Live Nation. Tickets are available on December 15, 2023.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The tour also offers various VIP packages, including attendance to the pre-show soundcheck, a VIP gift item, and early entry, among other perks. Fans can check out VIP Nation for additional details and tickets.

Twice 5th World Tour Ready to Be 2024 Tour Dates

Leading up to the Las Vegas show, Twice will continue their Ready to Be Tour with stops in Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Check out the tour dates below.

February 2, 2024 : Mexico City – Foro Sol

: Mexico City – Foro Sol February 3, 2024: Mexico City – Foro Sol

Mexico City – Foro Sol February 6, 2024: Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque February 7, 2024: Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

K-pop group Twice’s latest tour is their biggest and most ambitious yet. Hitting 17 stadiums and arenas all over the world, the band has taken their careers to the next level in every conceivable way, from production design to performance choreography.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Among several distinctions, Twice became the first female K-Pop group to headline and sell out both NFL and MLB stadiums. They also were the first-ever K-pop girl group to storm the stage at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Dallas’ Globe Life Field, and numerous others.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.