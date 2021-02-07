Logo
Justin Timberlake faces backlash following claims that he “weaponized” his relationship with Britney Spears

Published: 7/Feb/2021 22:59

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake

Fans on Twitter have turned on Justin Timberlake after ‘Framing Britney Spears’, the explosive FX documentary made by the New York Times, shed light on his complicated relationships with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. 

The documentary alleges that following the end of Timberlake and Spears’ relationship, Justin “weaponized” public perception of Britney’s fidelity in “a pure male revenge fantasy.” The film draws attention to Timberlake’s 2002 music video ‘Cry Me a River’, which shows the ex-NSYNC frontman getting revenge on a Britney Spears lookalike. 

Spears’ 2003 interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer is also explored in the documentary, wherein Spears is grilled over cheating rumors following Timberlake’s video. Sawyer asks Spears in the interview: “He’s going on television looking pretty upset. You broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?”

A 2003 radio interview between Justin and Hot 97 FM was also mentioned, wherein Timberlake and the presenters joked about him “f***ing” his ex. Britney later said in her interview with Sawyer that the radio comments made her feel “violated.”

Following the documentary’s airing on Friday, February 5, Timberlake began to trend on Twitter, with fans demanding that he take accountability for his actions. One fan said: “I’m glad that the Britney documentary begins to reckon with the idea of how much of Justin Timberlake’s career in the aughts came at the expense of women like Britney”

Another fan praised the documentary for exploring allegations into Justin’s behaviour, saying: “Justin Timberlake is just starting to trend, people are shocked to discover how much they didn’t know… like how he cheated on her initially, and how he told everyone about their private life. He has never apologized for this.”

Other fans felt that his messy breakup with Britney wasn’t the only thing Timberlake had to answer for, with several of them re-evaluating his involvement in Janet Jackson’s infamous SuperBowl nip-slip in 2004. One Twitter user went as far as arguing that “the ascent of Justin Timberlake in the wreckage of both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson is really something we [as a culture] have to answer for.”

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

‘Framing Britney Spears’ was commissioned after a movement by Britney Spears’ most loyal fans to get her out of her conservatorship begun to grow in momentum.

Following her public breakdown in 2008, Britney has been under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears. A conservatorship is where a judge appoints an individual or organization to care for another adult who is deemed unfit to care for themselves or to manage their own finances. This means that for the last thirteen years, Jamie has been in control of Britney’s finances and several other aspects of her life.

Fans have long-believed that Britney is under this conservatorship against her will. In a statement on the Free Britney website, which was founded in 2009, the group questioned whether Spears was truly incapable of caring for herself: “During the twelve years of Spears’ conservatorship she has repeatedly toured the world, released multiple albums, and worked on a variety of television shows,” the statement reads.

“Her conservators decide whether or not she works, as she cannot enter into contracts for herself because she is legally not her own person. Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money.”

Rumors that Spears was under the conservatorship against her will reached fever pitch in August 2020, where court documents obtained by People magazine revealed that Britney did not want her father to return as her conservator after he temporarily stepped down due to ill health.

In a court battle to remove her father as her conservator in November, Spears’ lawyer also revealed that the popstar fears her father and will not let her perform while he remains her conservator.

‘Framing Britney Spears’ can be streamed online via Hulu.

YouTuber killed in botched butcher knives robbery prank

Published: 7/Feb/2021 22:15

by Theo Salaun
Share

youtube

A 20-year-old YouTuber, Timothy Wilks, has been shot and killed after trying to prank somebody with a butcher knife for a fake robbery video in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the purpose of filming a prank video for YouTube, Wilks and an unidentified friend wielded butcher knives and approached a group of people in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Reportedly intending to create prank robbery content, Wilks was then shot dead by 23-year-old David Starnes Jr., who was one of the people in the group of intended “victims.” As Tennessee laws dictate, Starnes was legally permitted to carry a handgun and act in self defense.

At the moment, news sources like the Washington Post report that Wilks’ gunshot wound was fatal, his unidentified friend was untouched and that, while police are continuing to investigate, no charges have yet been filed against Starnes.

Prank videos have long been a staple of the entertainment industry, but Wilks’ latest effort was a long evolution away from the likes of Ashton Kutcher’s Punk’d episodes that circulated on MTV back in 2003.

As internet content enjoys a greater breadth of creators and sources of entertainment, robbery pranks have grown in number and in extremity. A quick YouTube search will reveal dozens of videos, some concluding in arrests or in tears.

Still, while commenters will be quick to call out prank videos for being staged, Wilks’ death proves a cautionary tale. At just 20 years old, the hopeful YouTuber’s intentions were for good content, but Starnes reportedly indicates he had no idea that a prank was afoot.

The Tennessee State Constitution reads that “citizens of this state have a right to keep and to bear arms for their common defense.” Specifically, citizens need no permit to purchase a long or handgun and, while permits are required for open or concealed carrying, self-defense laws are flexible.

As Tennessee code indicates, “there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force, as long as you are acting lawfully and are in a place you have a right to be in.” With the incident taking place in a public parking lot, those parameters were met by Starnes and, as such, charges have yet to be filed but Nashville police confirm that investigations are ongoing.