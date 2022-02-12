JustaMinx pokes fun at Twitch ban in hilarious apology song

Twitch star JustaMinx poked fun at her Twitch ban by singing a hilarious apology song, hoping it would entice the platform to process her appeal and unban her ahead of schedule.

On February 8, Minx was banned on Twitch for a week after jokingly using the word “cracker” several times on-stream — a term that the Amazon-owned streaming platform considers to be a “derogatory slur.”

With not much else to do, she’s been posting videos on YouTube to cope with the boredom. However, her latest one doubled up as an apology song that she hopes would “serenade” Twitch to unban her.

Advertisement

“I want to send out an apology,” she said at the start of the video. “I want to show people that I’ve learned my lesson and where I stand and I feel like the best way to do that is through song.” She jumped right into it.

The opening lyrics followed the AABB rhyme scheme. “I promise I won’t make more noise. You can run me and know this ain’t one of my little lies. See, I know what I said, and now my channel’s f**king dead!”

Read More: Pokimane shares hilarious voice message from Valkyrae

Then, she branched off into a more free-flowing style. “Twitch, you’re my only source of income. You can run me. Yeah, I know what I did was dumb. I don’t know what to do. Twitch, I am promising you. I’m young!

Advertisement

“Listen here, Twitch! I don’t want to be that broke, so please give me one more chance. I promise I will make you richer. I’m going to cry and possibly die (that’s not a threat). But listen, my heart will be! Please Twitch, just set me free!”

Twitch hasn’t acknowledged the song yet. However, Minx’s fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“Minx, this song has touched my and most probably everyone’s heart,” wrote one fan.

“Minx should release a full album with her singing,” wrote another.

Her ban will be lifted on February 14, unless her appeal is successful. It was her second ban on the platform, the first of which happened back in December 2020 after she used the terms “virgin, simp, and incel” live on stream.