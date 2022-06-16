JustaMinx fans worried as Twitch star posts bloody photos with no explanation

Popular Twitch streamer JustaMinx has left fans worried after she posted photos of her bloody legs without any explanation.

JustaMinx has been making a name for herself on Twitch over the last few months.

She’s joined an Envy content house with CodeMiko and the Botez sisters, won her first influencer boxing match, and even gained over two million followers on the platform.

On June 16, though, the creator has left her fans worried after uploading pictures of her bloody legs on Twitter without any explanation behind them.

JustaMinx leaves fans worried with photos

Minx posted pictures on her Twitter account. The photos show Minx’s legs covered in blood and scratches.

Advertisement

It read: “well last night was rough… coomers no cooming.”

well last night was rough… coomers no cooming pic.twitter.com/2LxJB9fv0Q — minx (@JustaMinx) June 16, 2022

In another tweet, she shared another close-up image of the damage.

Fans quickly took to the comments worried about the creator.

One user said: “WTF happened?”

WTF HAPPENED — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) June 16, 2022

While another fan replied: “MINX???? YOUR WEEK WAS SUPPOSED TO GET BETTER.”

MINX???? YOUR WEEK WAS SUPPOSED TO GET BETTER D: — ً (@B1TCHDISEASE) June 16, 2022

Many, many others are just looking for the explanation behind the injuries.

Yo don’t leave us hanging explain this — Zach (@ZachariahJones) June 16, 2022

While there is no explanation yet, fans are eagerly awaiting a comment from the Irish creator.