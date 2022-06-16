 JustaMinx fans worried as Twitch star posts bloody photos with no explanation - Dexerto
JustaMinx fans worried as Twitch star posts bloody photos with no explanation

Published: 16/Jun/2022 22:10

by Dylan Horetski
JustAMinx worried fans after posting pictures on twitter
Justaminx

JustaMinx

Popular Twitch streamer JustaMinx has left fans worried after she posted photos of her bloody legs without any explanation. 

JustaMinx has been making a name for herself on Twitch over the last few months.

She’s joined an Envy content house with CodeMiko and the Botez sisters, won her first influencer boxing match, and even gained over two million followers on the platform.

On June 16, though, the creator has left her fans worried after uploading pictures of her bloody legs on Twitter without any explanation behind them.

JustaMinx leaves fans worried with photos

Minx posted pictures on her Twitter account. The photos show Minx’s legs covered in blood and scratches.

It read: “well last night was rough… coomers no cooming.”

In another tweet, she shared another close-up image of the damage.

Fans quickly took to the comments worried about the creator.

One user said: “WTF happened?”

While another fan replied: “MINX???? YOUR WEEK WAS SUPPOSED TO GET BETTER.”

Many, many others are just looking for the explanation behind the injuries.

While there is no explanation yet, fans are eagerly awaiting a comment from the Irish creator.

