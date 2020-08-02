Josh Richards says he'll 'never forget' what Chase Hudson did

TikTok star Josh Richards has said that he has forgiven Chase Hudson for DM’ing Nessa Barrett while he was dating Charli D’Amelio, but that he’s not going to forget what Lil Huddy did to start their beef.

Back in March, the TikTok scene was set ablaze when it came to light that Chase Hudson – who also goes by the name Lil Huddy – had apparently cheated on then-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio by trying to romance Nessa Barrett.

Josh Richards, who had been dating Barrett at the time, dropped the Still Softish diss track about his pal Chase – marking the start of TikTok’s first major feud.

Yet, it didn’t last all that long as the pair made up and “squashed” their beef only a few days later. However, while Josh may have forgiven Lil Huddy, he’s not going to forget what happened.

The 18-year-old was quizzed about the status of his relationship with Hudson by Entertainment Tonight, as well as whether or not he would be welcome on the Triller app.

“I’ve tried to take a note of I’ll forgive him but I’m not going to necessarily forget what he’s done,” Richards told ET Online. “There’s no point in keeping that around. Like, that’s why we didn’t do Still Softish part two – it’s just dragging it out.”

The TikTok star added that he and Chase had a “couple conversations” after he released the diss track. “They were great, they were fine. I think that both of us learned our lesson in it all and I mean, we’re growing up,” Josh continued. “We’re still going through that stage and I think we’re past that now and we’ve matured.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flCDDfLclFg

Josh further noted that Lil Huddy, should he want to make the move, would be welcome on the Triller app that he has just become a part of. That invitation also extends to ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett.

Triller is app that aims to rival TikTok, and is particularly relevant now given threats for TikTok to be banned in the US.

Richards confirmed that he and Nessa are not back together but they still “hang out” and are friends for at least the time being.