 Josh Richards has perfect response to Jackson Mahomes hitting on Nessa Barrett - Dexerto
Josh Richards has perfect response to Jackson Mahomes hitting on Nessa Barrett

Published: 21/Jan/2021 13:01

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Jackson Mahomes/ Instagram: Josh Richards

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett TikTok

Josh Richards has posted a hilarious response after TikToker Jackson Mahomes tried to shoot his shot with Nessa Barrett.

Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett might not be in an official relationship right now, but all signs point to the two as a pretty solid pair, and they’re not exactly keeping it quiet.

In the last couple of months, Josh has given plenty of indication that he’s loved up, despite some previous attempts at denial that no one is convinced by, especially after their history together.

Josh and Nessa first got together in late 2019 when TikTok began to blow up and were together for nine months before breaking things off in August to “focus on ourselves.” But they stayed pretty close in the meantime, often appearing in vlogs together, making TikToks together, and posting images of them getting close. But when fans asked questions, they simply maintained they were best friends.

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett
Instagram: Josh Richards
Josh and Nessa started getting close again in Autumn 2020

However, Josh seemed to confirm that they are currently dating during his BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. “That’s his girlfriend,” Portnoy said of the situation, to which Josh replied, “Yeah, that’s why she was on the show.”

But under Portnoy’s TikTok clip of the conversation, Nessa wrote “Weird,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know myself?” causing even more confusion for fans of the couple.

The lack of clarity also means that some are trying to flirt with Nessa. After she posted a TikTok lipsyncing to Lucky by Lil Nemo, TikToker Jackson Mahomes, also known as the brother of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, duetted the video lipsyncing the words “Looking at me, I know you wanna f*** me, I’ll give you this d*** if you lucky” and added the caption “let me take you on a date.”

@joshrichards##stitch with @jacksonmahomes♬ original sound – Josh Richards


But Josh was not having it and promptly stitched the video with his own addition. He simply stood in front of the camera, and in silence, gestured towards Nessa sleeping on his bed, returned to look at the camera, and nodded while looking very proud of himself.

Jackson snapped back in the comments “She looks bored,” but Josh was quick to hit back with “long night prolly tired.”

The response leaves a pretty clear message to anyone trying to flirt with Nessa, and perhaps this will lead to confirmation that the pair are exclusive in 2021.

Why was Codemiko banned on Twitch? Streamer responds as ‘simp’ rumors spread

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:37 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 11:04

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Popular virtual streamer CodeMiko has been banned from Twitch for the third time – but has stated she will be ‘back soon’ and denying rumors that the ban was caused by her using the word ‘simp.’

Over the years, Twitch streamers have come up with different ways to stand out from the crowd instead of just being world-class at certain games. Some have ramped up production in a major way and you can’t really take your eyes off it.

That includes VTubers and virtual streamers too, who use a digital avatar, editing, and even in some cases, a motion capture suit, to replace themselves on-screen and take on a different persona. 

In the last few weeks, Codemiko – a streamer who takes the VTuber concept to a whole new level – has been getting massive numbers on Twitch. However, she’s now been banned – for the third time.

CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with 50,000 followers on Twitch

Why was codemiko banned?

The ban came on January 19, but the specifics around why CodeMiko had been suspended by Twitch were unclear.

The reason for the ban, or its length, is unknown but some fans were quick to speculate on the reason. Some suggested that it was because she used the word Simp – which was recently banned by Twitch. 

On January 21, CodeMiko clarified that this was not the case, stating simply: “It’s not because of the word ‘simp.'”

She also confirmed that the ban was not permanent, posting that she’ll be back soon.

Others noted that in a previous stream, where she was interviewing fellow streamer PayMoneyWubby, Codemiko was incredibly drunk and could have been banned for that. Twitch does have some strict rules around drinking on stream, especially if you get out of hand and overindulge. 

There’s no way of confirming just why she’s banned, or how long the ban will last unless the streamer reveals it herself. Twitch typically does not comment on individual bans.

The only other thing she posted regarding the ban was the ‘sadge’ meme.

This would be her third ban, previously being banned twice in September of 2020.

However, a streamer usually has to be banned three times within a three month period to rack up a permanent ban.