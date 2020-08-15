Joseph Gordon-Levitt responds to rumors of Robin spin-off Batman movie

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hollywood actor and star of Netflix's new movie Project Power, has responded to long-standing rumors of a spin-off Robin movie, following his role in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

Despite a lengthy hiatus from acting, Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has made a return in Netflix's Project Power, the streaming service's most recent superhero movie.

During a Reddit AMA about the recent movie, fan attention turned to the American's other projects, especially his collaborations with Christopher Nolan.

Nolan is one of the most acclaimed film-makers of the 21st century, and has worked with Gordon-Levitt on a number of occasions, like Inception and The Dark Knight Rises. In the latter, his character is revealed as Robin, leading to years of speculation surrounding a standalone movie based on his character from the Batman series.

Will there be a Robin batman movie?

One Redditor asked the question during the August 14 AMA: "Were there ever serious talks of you getting your own Robin/Nightwing movie after The Dark Knight Rises?"

Unfortunately, Gordon-Levitt appeared to pour cold water on fans' hopes, emphasizing the finality with which Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy concluded.

"Pretty sure I gave some thoughtful answers before about how I like how Nolan's Batman Trilogy has a conclusion," he replied, "and about how having an individual other than Bruce Wayne in the Batcave is an inevitable conclusion."

Fans of The Dark Knight trilogy will remember the ending, in which Bruce Wayne fakes his own death and provides access to the batcave for Robin.

Many took that as a sign that more films will be on the way with Gordon-Levitt's character as the focal point, but he himself suggested that would not be the case. He concluded: "Nowadays, we expect superhero movies to be episodic, not conclusive. But it's really a good ending."

It seems then that, at least at the moment, there are no plans to bring his Robin character back for a stand-alone movie. However, the questions being raised 8 years after The Dark Knight Rises' release hint at massive fan interest, so don't rule it our forever just yet.

Nolan's next big film, Tenet, is releasing very soon, on August 26.