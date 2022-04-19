Jorge Masvidal open to Jake Paul boxing match on one condition

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is in the middle of a feud with YouTube boxer Jake Paul — and he says he’s not opposed to a possible boxing match with ‘The Problem Child’ if the stars align.

Jake Paul is arguably the most famous influencer to step into the boxing ring.

The younger Paul brother has made quite a name for himself in the sport, securing five victories (and four by knockout) against former pro athletes and fellow fighters.

While he’s on the hunt for an opponent in his upcoming August match, Paul has gotten into a bit of beef with MMA star Jorge Masvidal, who notably got into a reported scuffle with former opponent Colby Covington in a street brawl.

Paul slammed Masvidal on a number of occasions, most recently calling him a “bitch” for allegedly “ambushing Colby” outside after his previous loss to the fighter.

“Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?” Paul challenged.

2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him? #2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

The time has come for Masvidal to make his reply, as he appeared on the most recent episode of older brother Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast on April 19.

When asked about the possibility of a bout with Jake, Masvidal seemed totally open to the idea — as long as his paper is correct, of course.

Jorge Masvidal says he’s open to Jake Paul fight

“Man, I love money,” Masvidal admitted. “I stated that earlier in you guys’ show. If it made me money — like, a ton of it — why the f**k not?”

“No matter what, I feel like the chips are stacked on my side,” he added. “Because he just got into this combat [sport] however long he’s been doing it — five, six years. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid.”

“Even though it’s not what I have my f**king PhD in, it’s still a form of combat that I have way more time than him doing and way more endurance. So of course the chips are on my side. Big money. I would bet on myself that I would win that fight.”

(Topic begins at 1:09:07)

Jake has yet to respond to Masvidal’s comments — but considering that he still hasn’t found an opponent for his summer bout, it’s no small wonder that fans are vying for a fight between these two stars.