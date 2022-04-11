JoogSquad Megalodon teeth NFTs grant access to exclusive fossil hunting ranch

Jack ‘JoogSquad’ Tenney has announced a new NFT project that has a physical component as well as grants exclusive access to a Megalodon Ranch in Florida.

Despite being the older brother to Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, JoogSquad creates wildly different content ranging from commentary to stunts to showcasing his various Megalodon teeth. This mix of videos has netted the vlogger 5.7 million subscribers on YouTuber.

With the ever-growing popularity of NFTs, it’s come time for JoogSquad to create his own line of digital art. However, the Megalodon Ranch NFTs have physical counterparts and act as keys to accessing a real ranch in Florida.

When you mint a shark tooth NFT, you’re not just getting a digital picture. JoogSquads claims the NFT will lead to the installation of a museum as well as an animal sanctuary for exotic creatures.

MINTING IS LIVE! Get Yourself a Megalodon Ranch NFT before tis too late! — Megalodon Ranch (@MegalodonRanch) April 11, 2022

Megalodon Ranch NFTs make big promises

On April 11, Jack Tenney tweeted a thread of information regarding his new NFT project Megalodon Ranch. He claimed that the project had 500 physical shark teeth – some being from Megalodons and Great Whites – that had been photographed.

Tenney also claimed that some of the teeth were worth upward of $5,000. But buyers would not just be purchasing the pictures of the teeth. After you mint a Megalodon Ranch NFT, you also have the option of having the teeth in the photo sent to you.

JoogSquad plans to purchase 10 to 50 acres of land in Florida where he will open a fossil hunting ground. Megalodon Ranch NFTs act as a pass to get into the ranch with a limit of 10 uses. The official Megalodon Ranch website states there will be fossil hunts organized weekly.

As more shark teeth are dug up, more NFTs will be released. And JoogSquad will be documenting the process on their own YouTube channel as well as on the Megalodon Ranch socials.

1/11 Have you ever wanted to be a part of history? Or even just wanted A Megalodon sharks tooth or to go hunt for Megalodon sharks teeth?⁰Now you can! ⁰To start, we have collected the largest collection of sharks teeth Art ever sold.⁰500 of some of the highest — Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) April 11, 2022

Additionally, the Megalodon Ranch NFT plans to open a museum to showcase Megalodon and shark teeth, as well as teach people about the history of the planet.

The website also states that preserving fossils also goes hand in hand with protecting animals. In addition to fossil hunting, Megalodon Ranch aims to provide an animal sanctuary for exotic creatures in need.

For more details about the project and to purchase your own shark tooth, visit the Megalodon Ranch NFT website.