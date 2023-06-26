Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola’s wedding had an amazing Mad Men tribute

The now-married couple, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola paid tribute to their past with Mad Men at their wedding.

The duo tied the knot this weekend after getting engaged in February. Right from the venue of their wedding, the couple had several nods to the show.

Their wedding ceremony took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur. Fans of Mad Men would recall the venue being featured in the finale of the drama back in 2015.

The guest list at the wedding also had its own Mad Men flashback, as John Slattery, his old costar was present. There were even Mad Men-themed cocktails as a tribute to the show.

Jon and Anna’s first meeting on Mad Men

Jon and Anna met on the sets of the show when they were both filming for the final episode. Hamm appeared as a series regular, playing the character of Don Draper. Meanwhile, Osceola played a guest character, Clementine.

However, the couple came together with each other eight years after the show ended. Jon wasn’t said to be dating Anna until 2020.

The two recently came together on-screen again for the 2022 detective comedy, Confess, Fletch and are currently starring together in Maggie Moore(s).

Hamm separated from his ex-wife in 2015, after 18 years together. He shared how finding the right partner is not easy, however, he said Anna is the one he can finally lean on.