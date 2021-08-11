JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Netflix release date, trailer, where to watch, nore

A new arc to the wacky world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been highly anticipated by fans worldwide, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series!

The vast world of anime has some stellar shows out there for viewers to tune into, from Attack on Titan to Demon Slayer, there’s something for everyone it seems.

One show that boasts a passionate fanbase, and for good reason, is the community behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The show is known for its unique art style, intense battle scenes, and expressive storytelling, and we can’t wait for more.

With a new arc looming, fans of the series aren’t going to have wait much longer, as we have a full release date and trailer for the new season of JoJo’s. Here’s everything you need to know about the Stone Ocean arc!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Netflix release date

The new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is going to follow Jolyne Cujoh and her significant other, who are locked inside the Stone Ocean prison. Their goal is to ultimately escape this prison, by whatever means possible, and we got a bit of insight into how they’re going to accomplish this during the trailer.

But, before we dive into the trailer, Netflix has announced that the Stone Ocean arc is going to premiere sometime in December 2021. This is typically when new seasons of anime premiere for the Winter season, as we already know we’ll be able to watch the second part of the final Attack on Titan season during this time.

Stone Ocean trailer

If you’re looking to see what’s going to go down within the new season of JoJo’s, then we’ve embedded the trailer down below for your convenience.

Where to watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Fans who’re looking to tune into the new series will have a variety of ways to do so. Netflix will be premiering the season first, but, potentially later down the line, other platforms such as Crunchyroll will offer the new season of JoJo’s.