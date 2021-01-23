Jojo Siwa opens up on how "happy" she is after coming out - Dexerto

Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa has uploaded a video elaborating on her sexuality after coming out to fans on social media earlier this week.

Visibly relieved, Siwa said: “I have never ever ever been this happy before, and it feels really awesome. Ya’ll can just tell how happy I am. You probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Naturally, Jojo’s announcement has led to speculation about what her exact sexuality is – with some guessing she is bisexual while others are assuming that she is a lesbian. Addressing this speculation over her “label”, Siwa did not confirm where she falls under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

She admits: “I’ve thought about this, and the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know the answer.” Hinting that she might be pansexual, Jojo said: “I think humans are awesome. I think humans are incredible people.” Pansexuality is defined as attraction to people regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

However, despite these hints, Siwa maintained that she wished to keep her exact sexuality private until she is “ready for it to go public.”

“What matters right now is that you guys know that no matter who you love, it’s okay and it’s awesome,” she added. “The world is there for you, there is so many people out there who are there for you.”

Addressing coming out as a whole, Jojo said: “I know that everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people to come out and be themselves, but I think that coming out has this stigma around it where it’s this really really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.”

She then goes on to address fans who may be struggling with their own sexuality, telling them: “There’s so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay. Of course, people are going to say that it’s not normal but it’s your normal. Nothing is normal.”

“It’s okay to be not normal, it’s okay to be a little different and it’s okay to be a little weird. I think that a lot of people are afraid of being different and that is something that we should never ever be afraid of,” she said. “It’s something that we should be proud of and should celebrate.”

Fans were very pleased to see that Jojo was doing so well following her announcement. One Twitter user said: “Telling kids it’s ok to come out is huge. When they see her happiness at being out, it’s going to make it easier for them.”

Siwa initially attracted suspicion she was coming out after she posted a TikTok lip-syncing to LGBTQ+ anthem ‘Born this Way’, by Lady Gaga. She later confirmed that she was coming out via Twitter, wherein she posted a photo of a t-shirt her cousin got her that reads: “Best Gay Cousin Ever!”

As a role model for so many young fans, there is no doubt that Siwa deciding to come out is going to make a huge difference for LGBTQ+ youth out there. Congratulations, Jojo!