Jojo Siwa opens up on how "happy" she is after coming out - Dexerto

 Jojo Siwa opens up on how "happy" she is after coming out
Entertainment

Jojo Siwa opens up on how “happy” she is after coming out

Published: 23/Jan/2021 23:35

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jojo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa has uploaded a video elaborating on her sexuality after coming out to fans on social media earlier this week.

Visibly relieved, Siwa said: “I have never ever ever been this happy before, and it feels really awesome. Ya’ll can just tell how happy I am. You probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Naturally, Jojo’s announcement has led to speculation about what her exact sexuality is – with some guessing she is bisexual while others are assuming that she is a lesbian. Addressing this speculation over her “label”, Siwa did not confirm where she falls under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

She admits: “I’ve thought about this, and the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know the answer.” Hinting that she might be pansexual, Jojo said:  “I think humans are awesome. I think humans are incredible people.” Pansexuality is defined as attraction to people regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)


However, despite these hints, Siwa maintained that she wished to keep her exact sexuality private until she is “ready for it to go public.”

“What matters right now is that you guys know that no matter who you love, it’s okay and it’s awesome,” she added. “The world is there for you, there is so many people out there who are there for you.”

Addressing coming out as a whole, Jojo said: “I know that everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people to come out and be themselves, but I think that coming out has this stigma around it where it’s this really really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.”

She then goes on to address fans who may be struggling with their own sexuality, telling them: “There’s so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay. Of course, people are going to say that it’s not normal but it’s your normal. Nothing is normal.”

“It’s okay to be not normal, it’s okay to be a little different and it’s okay to be a little weird. I think that a lot of people are afraid of being different and that is something that we should never ever be afraid of,” she said. “It’s something that we should be proud of and should celebrate.”

Fans were very pleased to see that Jojo was doing so well following her announcement. One Twitter user said: “Telling kids it’s ok to come out is huge. When they see her happiness at being out, it’s going to make it easier for them.”

Siwa initially attracted suspicion she was coming out after she posted a TikTok lip-syncing to LGBTQ+ anthem ‘Born this Way’, by Lady Gaga. She later confirmed that she was coming out via Twitter, wherein she posted a photo of a t-shirt her cousin got her that reads: “Best Gay Cousin Ever!”

As a role model for so many young fans, there is no doubt that Siwa deciding to come out is going to make a huge difference for LGBTQ+ youth out there. Congratulations, Jojo!

Entertainment

Dream angered by backlash blaming him for his fans’ actions

Published: 24/Jan/2021 2:07

by Theo Salaun
dream minecraft
Twitter, @Dream

Dream

Following a wave of online controversy, popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream took to Twitter to address critics and show them why he believes all of the backlash is inherently misguided.

Dream and the Dream Team, with friends like Tommyinnit and Quackity, have been one of the largest sources of online entertainment thanks to a consistent flood of content across YouTube and Twitch. While their videos and streams, including of the entire Dream SMP Minecraft server, have brought Dream a huge amount of fans — that popularity appears to have come with a downside.

Originally, most of the drama surrounding Dream involved accusations about him cheating during a 1.16 Minecraft speedrun. But now, a very different sort of critique has emerged, as fans and critics bemoan the content creator’s inability to restrain the least appropriate segments of his community.

Over the past week, #dreamwaswrong began trending on Twitter and similar complaints moved across social media. The basis for this backlash surrounded a subculture of Dream fans that had begun creating inappropriate fanfiction and art involving the minors who represented the Dream Team. In response, Dream has shot down those critics.

Drawing a theoretical parallel, the faceless content creator philosophically makes his perspective known. Mocking his critics, Dream criticizes the media and his detractors using a hypothetical scenario.

“Dream has refused to condemn murder after one of his fans turned out to be a murderer. Will he finally be held accountable?”

Essentially, Dream suggests that people criticize him for the actions of others — noting that he ought to be “held accountable” for the vile actions (in this hypothetical instance: murder) of his fans. The point of this example is to highlight the absurdity of a causal relationship between influencer and the influenced.

Dream Artwork Dream Branding
dreambranding.com
Who needs a face when you have a lot of fans?

While fans and critics appear to be divided on the efficacy of Dream’s tweet, it’s clear that he is trying to push back against those who blame him for the actions of his viewers. In the social media age, this relationship between popular figure and stan is a particularly nuanced one.

For what it’s worth, Dream has also taken a much more firm stance against inappropriate subcultures of his fandom on his alternate account, DreamWasTaken. It remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough to satisfy his critics, but the situation is obviously a contentious one.