JoJo Siwa blasts new Dance Moms reboot and states she feels “protective of Abby”

JoJo Siwa chimed in about the upcoming Dance Moms reboot, admitting she feels “protective of Abby” now that the franchise is moving forward without her.

JoJo Siwa is a 21-year-old influencer whose shift towards focusing on her music career has made her go viral on multiple occasions.

However, those who have followed the young content creator since the beginning will know she got her big start on the hit reality show Dance Moms.

Siwa’s journey with Dance Moms began in season 5, and she quickly became a regular, even making surprise returns for subsequent seasons.

While she has now shed the iconic bleach blonde side ponytail hairstyle she was known for on the show, Siwa still holds her time in high regard, so much so that she agreed to participate in the reunion special earlier in 2024.

During a new interview with Access Hollywood, Siwa was asked to give her thoughts on the upcoming reboot, Dance Moms: A New Era, which is set to premiere on August 7, 2024.

While Siwa did admit that she will be “tuning in” to the show on day one, she later revealed that she doesn’t understand how the Dance Moms franchise could continue without the woman behind it all, Abby Lee Miller.

“I don’t like biting the hand that fed you, and I think Abby’s hand got bit by this new season, began Siwa before adding, “Dance Moms will never be Dance Moms without Abby.”

Siwa then referenced the constantly memed pyramid ranking system from the original series and the lead-up to Nationals narratives as central to Abby and her Dance Mom’s program.

“I feel protective of Abby…that was their thing…do your own thing!”

She then wrapped up the conversation by wishing those who work on the reboot “all the best” she lastly added, “Stay original; don’t try to be Abby because everyone is replaceable but her.”

