Johnny Somali’s trial date revealed as South Korean police prepare more charges

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali finally has a trial date after his reign of chaos in South Korea – and it’s just in time for Christmas.

Banned Kick streamer Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has caused trouble in every country he’s visited, having been arrested in both Japan and Israel, but his antics in South Korea may have crossed the line.

While he’s only been charged with obstruction of business thus far after a chaotic 7-Eleven broadcast, more charges are reportedly forthcoming.

At the time of writing, he’s been accused of violating the country’s anti-terrorism laws, drug use, creating AI deepfakes of streamers, assault, and even spreading North Korean propaganda.

Now, YouTuber and lawyer Legal Mindset has revealed when Johnny’s trial will begin – and it’s a lot sooner than you might think.

Johnny Somali South Korean trial confirmed

According to Legal Mindset, Somali’s trial will officially begin on December 20, 2024, right before Christmas.

The YouTuber revealed that recording won’t be allowed inside of the courtroom, but he’ll be providing English updates on X as the proceedings take place.

In South Korea, trials have multiple stages. This first hearing will feature the indictment and opening statements, where Somali will have an opportunity to plead guilty if he so chooses.

However, even if he does plead guilty, there will still be a sentencing phase, which will take several weeks. Plus, new evidence will still be allowed to be presented in this case.

Somali isn’t the only creator in South Korea facing jail time for his antics, either. Notably, a YouTuber who was part of the Korean special forces was arrested after attacking Johnny Somali.

The YouTuber, Dalgeun Yu, justified his attack, insisting that he “did what I had to do as a Korean citizen.” The assault came after Somali went viral for kissing the Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of sexual slavery by Japanese troops during WW2.