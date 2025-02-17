Johnny Somali vows to “destroy Japan” as South Korea trial looms

Streamer Johnny Somali has taunted Japan as ‘wanted’ posters have been put up for him and other streamers ahead of his trial in South Korea.

After chaotic streams in both Japan and Israel, Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, headed to South Korea for another round of broadcasts.

The banned KICK streamer has been stuck in Korea ever since after being charged with obstruction of business after a chaotic stream inside a 7-Eleven store. He also came under fire for delaying buses after blasting music out loud, playing North Korean propaganda, and by also kissing a Statue of Peace.

As he’s been awaiting his trial, Somali’s streams were curtailed at one point. However, he’s started to resurface and has even taken swipes at Japan as ‘wanted’ posters have surfaced with his face on.

Johnny Somali taunts Japan in new video

“I am part of the criminal nuisance livestreamer gang called CX. I am a high-ranking member and the black sheep of the family. We are run by our top leader Ice Poseidon. He’s the leader of CX. We are part of a livestreaming international criminal mafia of nuisance streamers,” Somali said in a video posted on X by LegalMindset.

Somali said he made the video to reintroduce himself. “You will never stop us, you will never stop CX,” he added.

“We will destroy Japan, I promise you. If you arrest any of them, if you stop any of them, if you attack any of them, I will come back to Japan and I will bring back vengeance.”

At the end of his video, the streamer also ripped up a copy of the Japanese Rising Sun flag as he referenced historic nuclear attacks on the country.

As noted, he is still awaiting trial in South Korea, and that is not expected to happen until March. He has suggested he will attempt to return to streaming should streamers travel to Korea.

However, as LegalMindset notes, the likes of IcePosiedon have attempted to dissociate themselves from Ismael’s behavior. He is also banned from Japan for at least five years, so any attempt to return would be foiled at the border right away.

