Johnny Somali “very afraid” he’ll face even more jail time after police took his phone

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali is “very afraid” after police confiscated his cell phone, as it could result in him going to jail for years.

Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has gone into hiding after spending months terrorizing South Korea, and he’s now unable to leave the country.

Earlier in his trip, Somali sparked anger in the South Korean parliament for his offensive dances with a Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of Japanese forces during WW2.

Article continues after ad

The content creator is currently awaiting trial in March for obstruction of business due to his chaotic stream inside a 7-Eleven, but there could be many more charges coming.

According to YouTube lawyer Legal Mindset, Somali is extremely fearful because of what the authorities may have found when they seized his phone and other broadcasting equipment.

X Johnny Somali is going on trial in March.

Johnny Somali faces more jail time over what was on his phone

Back in November, Somali was accused of allegedly using AI to create deepfakes of him kissing Korean streamer Bongbong and bragged about having a girlfriend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Korea, deepfakes are an extremely serious crime. In September, the country passed a bill punishing anyone who possesses explicit deepfakes of other individuals with up to seven years of jail time and a fine of around $22K USD.

In a December 2024 video, Legal Mindset, who has been closely following Somali’s case, revealed that the streamer is “very afraid” of these charges ever since the cops took his phone.

(Segment begins at 5:24)

“He was not just in possession of, but he broadcasted several deepfakes, which elevates it in the severity,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Even if Somali were to claim that they were created by people in his Discord and that he didn’t make them himself, it doesn’t remove him from any liability.

“It actually can make things even worse,” the lawyer noted. “Because he went out and broadcasted them to a wider audience. It’s very bad. Possession alone is a crime. If you broadcast it or distribute it, that makes it worse.”

Article continues after ad

Legal Mindset believes that Somali will not only be charged with deepfake crimes, but these offenses could be the “silver bullet” that gets him. The Korean law experts he’s spoken to don’t think phones would be confiscated if other charges weren’t being “seriously investigated.”

Article continues after ad

Somali is also accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.