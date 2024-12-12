Johnny Somali stuck with no money or streams as South Korea delays trial by months

Johnny Somali’s legal situation in South Korea just got much worse, with his trial delayed by months – and he’s unable to make any money by streaming.

Earlier this year, Johnny Somali came to South Korea after causing chaos in both Japan and Israel.

The streamer, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, immediately returned to his old ways, wreaking havoc in local businesses and upsetting the country’s citizens with his antics.

Although he’s only been charged with obstruction of business and violation of the Minor Crimes Act, he’s also under investigation for numerous other allegations.

Johnny Somali’s trial in South Korea has now been pushed back from December 2024 to March 7, 2025, and this is some of the worst news the streamer could possibly have received.

Lawyer explains why Johnny Somali is screwed after trial delayed

According to YouTube lawyer Legal Mindset, the decision to move Somali’s trial to March puts the creator in an even worse spot. He’s unable to leave the country until every case against him is fully investigated, tried, or dismissed.

Plus, even if he were to show up in court and plead guilty, he would still be stuck waiting to be sentenced, which could take at least another month.

“He has, I would argue, four months of costs that he’s gotta pay, and he cannot stream,” Legal Mindset said.

The lawyer explained that, because Somali is not in Korea with a work visa, he could potentially risk further violations.

“Streaming is something that countries typically let slide because streamers are only there for a short time,” Legal Mindset told Dexerto. “However, because so much attention is on Ramsey and he will now be there for seven months, there is a legitimate argument that he needs a work visa to do any work in South Korea, including streaming.

“And if he receives a litigation visa in Korea, which he will likely for the period of this trial (as it is longer than the term of his visa waiver as an American), it expressly prohibits any working.”

Johnny Somali ‘effectively in prison’ as he awaits trial

Right now, Somali could be in a massive financial hole, considering, as Legal Mindset noted in his latest video, he has “no money” and “very few friends” who might not put up with him being a freeloader for four months.

The trial being moved to March could also mean the authorities will have time to investigate other crimes and charge him.

South Korea also rotates judges and prosecutors in the Spring, so this trial change could also have been made to prevent having a new judge take over mid-way through the trial.

In any case, with the trial date changed, Legal Mindset says this effectively forces Ismael into “prison” until mid-2025, as he has no money and is unable to go anywhere without people recognizing him.

Instagram/o_okaaa Johnny Somali was assaulted by a Korean special forces YouTuber.

That hasn’t worked out well for Somali in the past. Of note, a Korean Special Forces YouTuber, Dalgeun Yu, was even able to track Somali down and brutally KO him in broad daylight.

We’ll have to see exactly how the trial unfolds in four months and what other charges could be added. Thus far, he’s been accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, creating AI deepfakes of other creators, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.

With some of his alleged crimes carrying penalties of up to ten years in jail, Johnny Somali may seriously regret ever stepping foot inside South Korea – because he might never, ever be allowed to leave.