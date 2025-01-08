Johnny Somali faces “serious” charge after nuisance stream impacts the wrong person

Streamer Johnny Somali is facing even more charges, along with more jail time, after causing trouble on a bus in South Korea and not realizing who he was messing with.

Johnny Somali has become one of the internet’s most infamous content creators, having wreaked havoc in Japan and Israel with his chaotic IRL broadcasts.

In 2024, Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, arrived in South Korea and immediately got up to his old habits of causing trouble in businesses and harassing locals.

Article continues after ad

South Koreans didn’t take his behavior lying down and targeted Somali with a series of beatdowns, including one by a Korean Special Forces YouTuber. The police also charged the streamer after he was caught allegedly causing trouble in a 7-Eleven.

Now, Somali is in trouble yet again after an incident on a bus, in which the streamer affected the public transportation schedule without knowing the manager for the bus company was on board at the time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Johnny Somali in deep trouble after incident in South Korean bus

According to YouTubers BangTV and lawyer Legal Mindset, Somali is facing more obstruction of business charges after causing trouble on a bus during his South Korea trip.

In clips posted from the original broadcast, Somali blasted music on the vehicle and wouldn’t stop when confronted by other passengers and even the driver.

It’s reported that after causing the shenanigans that allegedly delayed the bus, the driver was able to provide a statement to the authorities.

Article continues after ad

The Gyeongseong Passenger manager himself was on the bus at the time, who claimed that Somali had impacted his business.

The charges were acknowledged and sent to the prosecution. Legal Mindset says that, as these charges add up, Somali is almost guaranteed to do some jail time.

“This is big, because it’s adding on. He f**ked around and he didn’t realize that the manager was on the bus. He’s got a serious other charge coming his way,” the lawyer explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because Somali is now looking at multiple obstruction of justice charges, it’s more likely that he isn’t just fined and instead has to spend some time behind bars.

“When the bus driver has to get up and yell at you and handle you, that’s obstruction. You are causing a delay. In case you guys haven’t been to Korea, buses tend to run on time. If you are, in any way, delaying the timeliness of a bus, that is huge. If you mess them up by five minutes, that messes up the whole schedule for the whole day.”

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest in a long list of allegations against the creator, and more charges are reportedly coming after his trial was delayed from December 2024 to March 2025.

Somali has also been accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.

Article continues after ad

To make things worse for Johnny, this all comes as he’s unable to leave the country and has no way to make money as he’s not allowed to stream until all the allegations against him have been investigated.