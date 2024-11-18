Johnny Somali faces more jail time for playing North Korean propaganda in South Korea

Johnny Somali could be facing even more charges in South Korea after the controversial streamer reportedly played North Korean propaganda in public.

The drama involving Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has been nonstop since the streamer entered South Korea – and now he’s facing some serious jail time for his actions.

For weeks now, Johnny Somali has been hit with numerous legal issues due to his streams. So far, the content creator has only been charged with obstruction of business for a chaotic convenience store stream, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to stir up trouble with more charges looming.

Article continues after ad

As explained by law-based YouTuber Legal Mindset, Somali could be hit with more charges for blasting North Korean propaganda.

Referencing an Instagram Story by Somali featuring the North Korean anthem, Legal Mindset says this post could result in some serious jail time.

“This post by Johnny Somali could earn him additional charges of up to zeven years in South Korean prison, particularly as the eyes of Seoul prosecutors are now watching his every move,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“South Korea’s National Security Act – especially in light of his repeated use of DPRK propaganda in public places, both online and in person.”

Legal Mindset further explained on his YouTube stream that it’s a crime in Korea to “promote, propagate, or otherwise disseminate North Korean propaganda.”

“If he was doing this as a joke once, they’re probably not going to do anything about it. The problem is, he has repeatedly done this. Not just once, but multiple times. He played North Korean propaganda on the metro, on the bus, various places. He’s gone all around making North Korean statements.”

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 41:30)

Although Legal Mindset doesn’t believe he’ll be charged for being a North Korean agent, the National Security Act makes it illegal to distribute propaganda and try to start a conflict.

Somali first got the attention of the country’s parliament after he kissed the Statue of Peace, a monument meant to memorialize victims of sexual slavery by Japanese forces during World War II.

Article continues after ad

The streamer was subsequently banned from leaving the country as authorities investigated him for alleged drug use – a crime that comes with a maximum penalty of ten years in jail.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; Somali could also be facing seven additional years in prison for using deepfake AI to depict himself kissing Korean streamer bongbong.

However, despite all these potential charges, Somali is confident that he’ll be able to leave Korea without doing any time in the slammer and return to the United States.

Ismael notably left Japan with just a fine last year due to his antics in the country, even admitting to lying to the judge about not making money from his broadcasts.