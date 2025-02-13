Johnny Somali confirms nuisance streaming return as South Korean trial approaches

Controversial IRL streamer Johnny Somali has announced his return to broadcasting even as he is set to face trial in South Korea for his on-stream antics.

Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is plotting his next streaming venture and promises to continue causing chaos even after his broadcasts landed him in legal trouble.

In 2024, Somali, who caused mayhem in both Japan and Israel, visited South Korea and was immediately up to his old ways and sparked outrage by kissing the Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of sexual slavery.

The banned Kick streamer was charged with obstruction of business after allegedly causing havoc inside a 7-Eleven and delaying a bus by blasting loud music.

Despite his trial set for March 7, Somali has broken his silence and vowed to return to streaming and has his next “target” picked out.

Johnny Somali plots more trouble in South Korea

As documented by X user ‘canceljohnnys’ – an account monitoring nuisance streamers abroad in Asia, Johnny Somali confirmed that he was returning to stream.

In a post on his Discord, Somali claimed that Kick streamer Ice Poseidon would be getting “pressed” in Korea.

“Just give me the times and dates,” he said.

In another comment, Somali revealed that he’d be streaming on either Rumble or Parti.

“I’m down to go to Parti,” Somali added. “I really don’t care, I just miss streaming.”

This isn’t the first time Somali has hinted at his return. Back in January, streamer SlightlyHomeless was traveling with Ice Poseidon and called Johnny live on Kick asking for advice with a girl. During the call, Somali hinted that he’d meet up with the group in Busan and demanded they help him get unbanned on Kick.

We’ll have to see how Somali’s streaming return unholds and if he does anything else that results in more charges being filed against him.

In addition to the obstruction of business charges, he’s also been accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, creating AI deepfakes of other creators, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.