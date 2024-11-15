Johnny Somali confident he’ll avoid jail in South Korea and stream in USA

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali is convinced that he’ll win his upcoming trial in South Korea, avoid jail time and return to the United States.

Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has become one of the net’s most infamous streamers after causing major trouble in Japan, Israel and now South Korea.

The streamer’s controversy in South Korea began before he even arrived in the country, as he promised to slap a member of K-pop group BTS.

Kick/johnnysomali Johnny Somali has caused controversy across the globe.

Since stepping foot in South Korea, Somali has faced a plethora of legal challenges for his broadcasts and even caught the attention of the Korean parliament for kissing the Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of sexual slavery.

Somali was eventually charged with obstruction of business for an incident inside a 7-Eleven and the authorities are investigating alleged drug use too, a crime that comes with a maximum penalty of ten years in Korea.

As the streamer faces a trial for his actions, he has spoken out about the upcoming legal battle during a call with fellow creator Carldo.

After claiming he was doing alright in regards to finances and how streaming on Rumble is his best course of action now that he’s been banned on YouTube and Kick, Somali explained that he believes he’ll be able to leave Korea without any major consequences.

“I gotta get out of this legal situation and get to America. Let’s see how this plays. I don’t think I’ll go to jail. I think if I don’t go to jail, that’ll be a big win and I can laugh at all these creators on Rumble,” Ismael said.

“I think my next destination is America, bro. I’m tired of dealing with these foreign governments and these foreign laws. If I stream in America, I don’t have to deal with this. I’m not gonna give up. I’m not gonna quit.”

It’s not known yet when Somali’s trial will be – and while he may be confident he’ll avoid doing any jail time, not every creator feels the same way.

Kick and Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was completely on the other end of the spectrum, predicting that Somali will get “life in jail” for his antics.