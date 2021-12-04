John Mayer has perfect response to TikTok roasting his songs

Singer-songwriter John Mayer had the perfect response to a viral TikTok that roasted his music, turning the lyrics into a snippet of an actual song.

Thanks to TikTok’s rapid rise in popularity over the past couple of years, millions of new users have been signing up to the app in order to see what all the fuss is about, and join in on the fun.

The platform is home to a whole host of content, and a lot of it is based around music, which has meant that there have also been plenty of celebrities and musicians who’ve decided to finally make an account of their own. This has led to plenty of amazing interactions between stars and their fans.

In November, user johnmayerlover3000 decided to parody singer John Mayer’s lyrics by writing some joke lyrics of his own, saying: “Dudes who listen to John Mayer be like, ‘hanging out in your house with you, give me another chance to prove, hotdogs are my favorite food.'”

The video got over 100,000 likes, and close to 1 million views, with viewers worldwide loving his take on the singer.

And it was made even better when Mayer himself decided to respond by stitching the user’s original video, showing that he had actually recorded and mixed their parody lyrics, as well as adding guitar to the background to make it sound like a real song.

“Step aside my child,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans were impressed with his dedication, with one saying: “Obsessed w the fact that you saw this, went to the studio, recorded it, and probably spent a good amount of time mixing it too.”

This isn’t the first time that a TikTok parody has been made into an actual song. George Birge’s viral ‘Beer Beer Truck Truck’ song was actually inspired by some parody country lyrics by Erynn Chambers in a viral video on the site.