John Fury says KSI wouldn’t even shake his hand after Tommy Fury fight decision

John Fury has claimed KSI wouldn’t even shake his hand after losing to Tommy Fury by a majority decision.

KSI finally went blow-for-blow with Tommy Fury on October 14, where after months of anticipation it all came down to six rounds in the ring.

Ultimately, it was Fury who got the better of his opponent, walking away with the win by a majority decision. However, his victory hasn’t come without controversy.

KSI has slammed the decision as “outrageous”, while many have claimed the YouTube star has been “robbed” by the judges.

John Fury claims KSI didn’t shake his hand after fight

In a post-fight interview with Boxing King Media, John Fury claimed that KSI wouldn’t even shake his hand after all was done and dusted.

According to Fury, he tried to be “reasonable” with the YouTuber, although it wasn’t mutual. “I did go over to KSI and try to be reasonable with him,” said John. “I said, ‘Fair play to you,’ I put my hand out to him and he wouldn’t even shake it.

“That’s up to him, but they need a lesson in how to be men,” he added.

Fury continued: “He spat at me, so I could’ve said I’m not going near him. But I know the fight game and what you do at the end of a fight is shake the man’s hand win, lose, or draw. But these people don’t get it today. I’m old-fashioned.”

It’s clear that KSI believes that he won the bout, and has said that he’s looking to appeal the “outrageous” decision. The Prime co-founder explained right after the fight that he felt he won the first three rounds, and taking into consideration Fury’s point deduction in the third, he believes he should’ve won.