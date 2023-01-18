John Cena sparks Logan Paul WrestleMania match speculation with cryptic WWE post

WWE legend John Cena has sparked speculation that he’ll face Logan and Jake Paul at WrestleMania with a mysterious Instagram post.

YouTuber Logan Paul has emerged as one of WWE’s rising stars despite only wrestling a handful of matches so far and his next match could very well be against John Cena.

The Maverick has been quite vocal about wanting to have a match against the Doctor of Thuganomics for quite some time and it seems like he might be about to get his wish.

Amid rumors that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, John Cena has seemingly hinted that a future match could be in the cards.

YouTube/Logan Paul Logan Paul could be returning to WWE for WrestleMania.

Did John Cena tease a WrestleMania match against Logan Paul?

On January 18, Cena posted a photo to his Instagram account of both Logan and Jake Paul in a gym with the older brother carrying a WWE belt.

The news comes as WWE reportedly hoping to have Logan train for an upcoming match at WrestleMania and hopes to have “a celebrity talent is back in time” to start building up to the bout.

Logan was injured the last time he stepped into the ring when he faced off against Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia.

The boxer showed tremendous skills in the main event bout and his in-ring performances have been praised by fans who didn’t expect him to be as talented as he is.

If he does in fact compete at WrestleMania 39, it will mark his third straight appearance at WWE’s flagship pay-per-view having first debuted at WrestleMania 37 where he sold a Stone Cold Stunner by Kevin Owens.

Paul followed up at WM 38 by having an actual match where he teamed with The Miz and defeated Rey Mysterio and his son Dom Mysterio.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2.