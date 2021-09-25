John Cena goes viral after quoting BTS member RM on Twitter

In a seemingly unlikely crossover, wrestler John Cena has gone viral on Twitter after he quoted a part of BTS member RM’s speech at the United Nations, having expressed his love for the group in the past.

K-pop is undoubtedly one of the biggest sensations to take over the world in the past few years, with certain groups amassing millions of fans and seeing huge success in charts across the world, not just in Korea.

Whenever a non-idol celebrity interacts with a K-pop star, it always ends up causing a stir online. In July, fans were shocked after TikTok star Bella Poarch met up with some of the members from popular group BLACKPINK, with some even hoping they would collab on a song.

This time, the interaction is perhaps even more surprising to some fans. On September 7, hugely successful group BTS took the stage at the United Nations General Assembly meeting to give a speech about current world issues, watched by hundreds and thousands of fans.

Everyone seemed to resonate with what the group said in their speech, and that also includes pro-wrestler John Cena. He’s previously been vocal about his love for the group in an appearance on the Late Late Show.

On September 24, Cena decided to tweet one of his favorite quotes from the event, by none other than BTS’s RM.

“‘If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.’ – RM,” he posted.

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” – RM — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2021

Of course, fans’ reaction was immense, and they quickly flooded Cena’s tweet with messages of surprise and excitement, many saying they’re proud to see him tweet RM’s quote. They were also quick to let everyone know who the artist is, for those among the wrestler’s following that were unaware.

We are happy to have you as a part of royal fandom 💜 pic.twitter.com/3OzRUoBSsG — Ki⁷ BTS 💜🐙🫂 (@KingsBTS_7) September 24, 2021

KING SUPPORTING A KING, FOLLOW BACK BY THE WAY — star (@plutoseok) September 24, 2021

The tweet has over 180,000 likes at the time of writing, and it looks like that number could even be set to climb.