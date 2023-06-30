John Cena fan encounter goes viral and sparks debate

A TikTok of John Cena asking his fan to let him “enjoy some time” with his friends has fueled a viral debate about respectful behavior towards celebrities.

Celebrities are no strangers to fan encounters that at times, can invade their privacy. Former professional wrestler, who never shies away from making public appearances, was approached by a fan when he was trying to enjoy some time with friends.

A TikTok of John Cena meeting some of his fans has ignited discussion on social media. The video was posted by @alex99rocks, who explained that the encounter was filmed by his friend. John was asked by the person behind the camera if he could say his famous catchphrase.

John Cena’s response to fan’s request

He was asking the wrestler to recite his famous catchphrase, “You can’t see me,” said by Cena to his opponents and the crowd during his WWE wrestling matches.

The actor was sitting with his friends at a table when he responded, “How about I enjoy some time with my friends?” The fan apologized to the celebrity and ended the video.

This TikTok garnered over 500,000 views which sparked the debate on whether it was appropriate for the fan to approach and film Cena.

Mixed reactions to John Cena fan encounter

Some fans thought that the pro-wrestler was rude, but others applauded him for setting boundaries as a celebrity. Others expressed how they thought the fan should not have disturbed the celebrity as he was enjoying his time off.

Some also said that the fan should not have approached him with a camera and should have tried to interact with him. The TikTok did not make it clear if the fan asked for permission prior to filming John.

Fans’ discussion on celebrity etiquette

One user suggested, “Or maybe ask him without even recording ‘Hey when you guys are done eating and about to leave may I have a picture’ That’s a way better approach.”

The clip was reuploaded on Twitter by the official account of Wrestlemania UK. This only ignited the debate as users praised the fan for apologizing afterward.

While others thought the person recording was not wrong as fans go up to their favorite celebrities and interact in a similar way. Meanwhile, many social media users sympathized with the wrestler and understood why he reacted the way he did.

But fans also appreciated Cena’s calm reaction as he must have been asked the same question many times.

There are many fan encounters that are wholesome and only incite excitement about the celebrity. However, there are also interactions where celebrities are visibly uncomfortable.