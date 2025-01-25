Joey Swoll calls out man filming and yelling at elderly woman crossing the street

Joey Swoll has called out a man for recording and shouting at an elderly woman who touched his car while crossing the street.

Health guru Joey Swoll has gained widespread attention for calling out bad behavior and antics in the gym community. However, on January 24, he came across a clip filmed on the street that left him upset.

In the Reel, a man sitting in his car films an elderly woman as she slowly crosses the street, keeping her hand on his car. “Get off my car!” he exclaims, as she approaches the passenger window, which he rolls down.

Article continues after ad

“Hold on, ma’am, how you doing? You was touching my car,” he says. “Did I hurt it?” she asks. “No, you didn’t hurt it, I was just wondering why you was—” he begins, but she cuts him off. “Cause I can’t walk right,” the elderly woman explains.

“Oh, I’m sorry, it’s not a problem, but you did touch my car,” he responds. “And I’m still touching it,” she replies, before adding, “but I’ll stop,” and then walking away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joey Swoll slams man for shouting at elderly woman

After watching the clip, Swoll took to social media to call out the man behind the video. “How sad is this?” the content creator began.

“The first thing you do when you see that woman is take your phone out to take a video of her, to make fun of her, to shame her, to try to catch her doing something so you can post it to social media just to get some likes and attention, instead of getting your a** out and going to help that woman.

Article continues after ad

“Is this the world that we live in? Let me ask you something, if that was your mother, your grandmother, is that you how you want somebody to treat them?”

Swoll also praised the elderly woman’s response, saying, “You know what I love about this video? How savage that woman is when she says, ‘I’m still touching your car.’ Love that.”

Article continues after ad

He went on, “I get it, it’s your car, nobody should touch it. But what’s the damage? A few fingerprints? Did your car get dirty?” before offering to send the man money for a car wash.

Article continues after ad

Following the backlash, the original Reel that Swoll reacted to has since been removed from the page it was posted on.

This incident adds to a growing list of viral callouts from Swoll, who slammed viewers mocking Adin Ross’ gym progress last month.