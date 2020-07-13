Joey Graceffa & Daniel Preda explain breakup after six years together

YouTube stars Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have revealed why they broke up after six years together in an emotional video.

Joey Graceffa is a popular YouTuber who began vlogging in 2007. He is known for his parody music videos including a song about the Hunger Games called “I wanna go” in 2012. Joey has 9.37 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.5 million Instagram followers.

In 2015, YouTuber Daniel Preda appeared in Joey’s music video for “Don’t Wait,” where he played the part of Joey’s lover. Just two days later, Joey came out as gay, and he confirmed his relationship with Daniel in 2016.

While they've been going steady since then, it appears that the relationship has now run its course, as evidenced in Joey's July 12 YouTube upload.

After six years together, Joey and Daniel announced that they are no longer together and that they have been separated, but living together, since April. Daniel is now moving out of their apartment, hence why they have finally decided to make the announcement.

In the 14-minute video, Joey explained: "It's obviously easier to stay. We're doing what's best for us, and we both know that this is what needs to be done, and what we both need to do to be happy... I don't think either of us has been happy for a while."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4_AmX6Rg8Q

Joey added: "We didn't have any distractions to keep us from what has been building up over the past couple of years. And finally, with the time given to us, we were able to look at it closer and make the decision."

Daniel said: "This has been coming for a bit, and the world just slowed down and said, 'Wake up, B**ch. You need to focus on yourself.'"

Fans have been left devastated and shocked by the news. One comment on YouTube read: “I truly believed they were going to say ‘just kidding! We are getting married!!!’”

On Twitter, Beauty guru Manny MUA expressed support for the pair, writing: “I love you both so much. Together or apart I will always be there for both of you.”

i love you both so much. together or apart i will always be there for both of you ❤️ — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) July 12, 2020

YouTuber Ricky Dillon also responded saying “I love you two so much!!”

Joey and Daniel also revealed they’d have to split up their dogs, but that they’d ensure the animals still have playdates together.