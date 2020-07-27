Joe Weller confirms real reason for secret parking lot brawl with KSI

Joe Weller and JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji have a well-storied history together, from friends, to enemies, to something in between. But now, Weller has revealed the real reason behind a secret parking lot fight they had before their February 2018 boxing match.

For a short while, KSI and Joe Weller were some of the biggest names on YouTube, especially in the lead up and aftermath of their boxing match.

The fight saw Olatunji make headlines as winner by Technical Knockout about 90 seconds in, but in 2019 he revealed it wasn’t actually their first fight — and they had gone at it before.

At the time, KSI said that their first fight — which took place off-camera in an underground London parking lot — was due to beef over a girl that he had relations with who Joe allegedly had feelings for.

Now, Weller himself has gone on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour podcast to reveal what really happened way before the idea for the official fight had even been penned.

“I was in my Mini Cooper and he was in his Porsche,” Weller said, “and he thinks it’s funny to go up to my car and slowly try to push it with his car. He’s probably doing more damage to his car, but obviously I’m f**king livid.”

He continued: “We get out and I literally go up to him and just floor him. I literally just grab him and shove him to the floor… It wasn’t really a fight, more just like… ‘don’t’.”

Advertisement

Joe goes on to discuss the initial implication made by KSI that it was over a girl, saying that it wasn’t and had nothing to do with her, but also added that there was always an “alpha male” type of rivalry between the two of them.

The funny thing is, both KSI and Weller agree that the latter won that first fight — but had he got the win when it mattered, inside the ring, the YouTube landscape could look pretty different right now.