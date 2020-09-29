Joe Rogan's new $14.4m Texas mansion in pictures

Fans of Joe Rogan have been given an inside look at his brand new Texas home, which is worth a reported $14.4 million – and has some stunning scenery behind it.

As anyone who has tuned into a Joe Rogan podcast in the last few months will know, the UFC commentator and podcaster has uprooted himself – swapping California for Texas.

The host of the Joe Rogan Experience has already given a few reasons behind the move, including needing a bit more space than what Los Angeles provides and being in the middle of the country so that he travel a little bit easier too.

Rogan has already revealed his new podcast studio, though a few have labeled it as looking a bit “tacky,” but now its the turn of his luxurious home – which has a whopping price tag on it.

Looks at the podcaster’s new home were revealed by Dirt, who had multiple shots of the inside and outside – while also revealing a few details about what else it offers.

The house, which cost a reported $14.4 million, has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms – spanning 10,980 square feet. It includes some stunning interior design as well, with huge rooms and a spacious kitchen.

Of course, no Texas home is complete without a porch, patio, and pool. Rogan has all three of those on a whopping scale too – as well as plenty of yard space to use.

On top of all that, Rogan has a stunning view of Lake Austin itself, with a jetty that backs on to it – so he has a lovely spot to go boating, if he fancies.

It seems unlikely that he’ll give fans a proper tour, he’s not a YouTube vlogger after all, but some shots might pop up on his podcast or Instagram, so keep an eye out for any changes he makes in the future.