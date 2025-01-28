Joe Rogan’s JRE surpassed by massive show as Spotify’s top podcast 

Joe Rogan’s JRE podcast was just dethroned on Spotify as the most popular show on the platform by an unexpected creator.

Time and again, Joe Rogan’s ‘JRE’ podcast has been a number-one hit on Spotify. His discussions about controversial topics and conspiracy theories have captured the likes of millions since he debuted JRE in 2009 on Ustream.

Rogan’s fanbase skyrocketed even more after Spotify purchased the rights to air JRE in May 2020.

With so much competition in the podcast realm, like Theo Von’s ‘This Past Weekend’ and Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy,’ JRE has had to produce mind-bending discussions to keep listeners tuned in — which he’s done seamlessly.

Instagram: joerogan Joe Rogan pictured with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg.

From his theories on an alien invasion to flying dragons, Rogan’s topics have enthralled his fans, making JRE stay at the top of Spotify’s rankings for the most-listened-to podcast.

However, Rogan’s podcast has seen an occasional drop on Spotify’s The Podcast Charts, giving way for other hosts to reign victorious — which is exactly what just happened.

JRE dethroned by The Mel Robbins Podcast on Spotify

At the time of writing, JRE has been surpassed as Spotify’s number-one podcast in the US by The Mel Robbins Podcast.

Mel Robbins is a New York Times bestselling author and a motivational speaker. On her podcast, she discusses how to cultivate positivity for your well-being as well as health tips and facts.

“You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how,” her podcast bio reads. “Every episode is packed with deeply relatable topics, tactical advice, hilarious screwups, compelling conversations, and the tools and inspiration you need to create a better life.”

Rogan previously saw a drop in his JRE stats in December 2024 when Kylie Kelce’s ‘Not Gonna Lie’ debuted. In the same month, ‘The Telepathy Tapes’ podcast also toppled JRE as the most popular show.

While JRE might currently be number two on Spotify’s charts, the rankings tend to change quickly, resulting in Rogan’s podcast likely being number one, once more, in little to no time.