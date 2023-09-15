Joe Rogan tapped out comedian Shane Gillis “eight times” after MMA challenge

Popular comedian Shane Gillis has revealed that Joe Rogan tapped him out “like eight times” after he claimed that the podcast host wouldn’t be able to do so.

Joe Rogan is as recognizable for his work with the UFC as he is for his own podcast – which just so happens to be the biggest podcast around.

He’s been hosting and commentating on UFC events ever since 1997 and has a background in mixed martial arts himself. Rogan routinely uploads videos of himself training in ju-ju-jitsu and kickboxing, as well as being competent in karate and taekwondo. Some fans have even called for him to get inside the cage himself and fight Jake Paul.

Rogan has stated that he doesn’t want to actually compete inside the cage, but he has shown off his skills in amateur events. And to his friends too, tapping out Shane Gillis recently.

Joe Rogan tapped out Shane Gillis “like eight times”

Gillis joined Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast on September 14 and was asked about a recent photo of him and Rogan rolling around, with the JRE host having him in a bit of an arm bar.

“I tried to fight Rogan last week… whoops! He ripped my shoulder off and I was hammered so I was like ‘You can’t tap me dude’,” the comedian told Schulz.

“So, I kept f*cking with him. He tapped me like eight times, dude. He kept going!” Gillis also noted that Rogan was being taunted by others there too, with them claiming that the Philladiepa-based comedian is “stronger” than him. That only encouraged him to go a little harder while grappling.

Timestamp of 1:17:00

The stand-up comic said that he was taunting Rogan as well, saying that his chokes were doing “nothing” to him but also urged him to stop at times as well.

It’s probably the closest we’ll get to seeing the JRE host actually grappling with some unless he competes again.